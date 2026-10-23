As we sat down to record this episode of To Save Us From Hell, rumors were swirling that Lana Nusseibeh was about to enter the race for UN Secretary-General. Hours later, it was confirmed: the former United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the UN is officially in the race—and very much a top contender for the job.

Anjali Dayal and Mark Leon Goldberg discuss Nusseibeh’s possible path through the Security Council, as well as the baggage that the United Arab Emirates’ activist foreign policy brings to her candidacy. Later, Mark speaks with Diego Salama, author of a new book about the UN in the Middle East, about the demise of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and the potential security vacuum it leaves behind.

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