There’s a new frontrunner in the race for UN Secretary-General — and a candidate once considered a frontrunner now faces some serious headwinds.

In this episode of To Save Us From Hell, Anjali Dayal and I dissect the results of the latest Security Council straw poll, which tested the viability of the eight candidates seeking to succeed António Guterres when his term expires at the end of the year. We discuss who’s up, who’s down, and what comes next in the race to lead the United Nations.

We also discuss news that Xi Jinping is apparently skipping UNGA, despite already being in the United States for a scheduled meeting with Donald Trump in Washington! Plus, there’s some welcome news on the UN funding crisis, and António Guterres says the UN has a plan in place to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

The full episode is available immediately below the fold for our paying subscribers. We hope you’ll support the only independent podcast covering all things United Nations with a paid subscription. Here are some options:

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