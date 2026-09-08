It’s that time of year again! For the 20th time in 21 years,* I’ve secured my press pass and will be headed to the United Nations for the annual opening of the UN General Assembly, better known in diplomatic circles simply as “UNGA.”

This is always the single largest diplomatic gathering of the year. Hundreds of presidents and prime ministers come to New York, along with their sizable entourages, to deliver speeches from the General Assembly dais and attend any number of bilateral meetings, side events, receptions, and the like. It can be a logistical nightmare for participants and press alike, but honestly, I love it. It’s the one time of year when people outside the UN bubble really pay attention to the United Nations, which gives me the opportunity to explain why this week matters.

I’ll have plenty of coverage of UNGA in the coming weeks. But for now, I wanted to give my paying subscribers a sneak preview of the stories I’ll be following, as well as the key meetings, events, and speeches I think will drive the agenda at UNGA this year.

So, for paying subscribers, here are four storylines I’ll be following in UNGA 2026

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*I missed 2015, which was a big one — the year the SDGs were adopted. But not worth missing the birth of my son!