The former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and chair of the UN body that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza has won the Nobel Peace Prize.

In the first segment of this episode of To Save Us From Hell, Anjali and Mark break down the implications of Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize — and why it was significant that the Nobel Committee chose to honor the South African jurist when it did.

As it happens, Navi Pillay also spent nearly a decade as a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC). On the same day she was awarded the Nobel, the Trump administration announced new plans to impose sweeping sanctions on the entire court. We have an extended discussion about the implications of this move for the ICC and how the court’s defenders might respond.

Finally, we unpack the latest developments in the race for UN Secretary-General, which has come down to just two candidates.

Our full conversation is available exclusively for our paid subscribers. You can access it directly below the fold.

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