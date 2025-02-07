Global Dispatches

Global Dispatches

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Gregory Dutch Trees's avatar
Gregory Dutch Trees
Feb 12, 2025

My heart bleeds for the Colombians. But they’re tragedy could be played out in thousands of places all over the world. Do you think that the United States can fix all of these issues is a foul’s errand. We can not even fix our own issues. Because of this other countries, take our money and laugh at our dysfunction. At some point as a race, we have to quit treating the symptoms and actually address the problem. Men are evil.

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