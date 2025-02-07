Colombia’s 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was a landmark agreement that sought to end over five decades of conflict that had left more than 260,000 dead and millions displaced. This peace deal was more than simply a laying down of arms. Rather, the deal laid out comprehensive reforms, particularly in rural development, political participation, and protections for victims, with international donors—especially the United States—playing a critical role in its implementation.

Now, the abrupt shuttering of USAID programs in Colombia threatens to undermine these efforts, jeopardizing both peacebuilding initiatives and U.S. credibility in the region. Furthermore, this move is coming just as Colombia is facing its worst security crisis in years. Since the start of the year, there been a surge in violence, particularly in rural areas. This violence is casting doubt on Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s "total peace" strategy, which relies on negotiations and ceasefires with multiple armed groups to curb ongoing conflict.

The sudden and swift freezing of American aid to Colombia has lead to the dismantling of ongoing projects that curb violence and cement peace — potentially leading to the sudden and swift escalation of violence.

Elizabeth Dickinson is Senior Analyst for Colombia at the International Crisis Group. In a thread on BlueSky (and subsequent emails with me) she explains the consequences of this foreign aid freeze on peace and stability in Colombia.

The Scale of the Crisis

The United States is Colombia’s largest humanitarian and security donor, having contributed $1.5 billion toward peace accord implementation since 2017. On certain aspects of the agreement, the U.S. has been the driving force In 2022, for example, it committed substantial funding to implement provisions focusing on the rights of ethnic minority communities affected by violence.

Now, with USAID funding cut off, Colombia faces a massive shortfall in meeting its financial commitments under the peace accord. “It is highly unlikely that these funds will be replaced—either by other donors or by the Colombian government, which is already grappling with a fiscal crisis,” she says. “This moment may mark the end of implementation for some of the most challenging yet critical reforms, particularly in rural areas where state presence is already weak.”

Reckless Execution of the Freeze

As Dickinson explains, the gravity of USAID’s closure in Colombia extends far beyond funding gaps. “Programs have been abruptly halted in ways that not only endanger communities but also risk damaging U.S. access and credibility for years to come,” she says. “The manner in which U.S. officials in Washington ordered local staff to freeze USAID projects was dangerously irresponsible and poses both immediate and long-term risks to civilians. The damage is not theoretical—active harm has already been caused.” She adds:

Many USAID programs depend on trust built with local communities and social leaders. These leaders understand when and how projects can be safely implemented and how to navigate relationships with local residents and authorities. But USAID staff were suddenly forced to inform these trusted local partners that their work had to stop—without explanation, without transition plans, and without community engagement. Crucially, USAID could not even organize meetings to clarify the situation. The support simply disappeared. If you know Colombia, you know how dangerous this is. Community leaders who had worked closely with USAID projects are now left in a precarious position. Some will face backlash from communities who feel abandoned. Others may face direct threats from armed groups who already target social leaders. Several leaders have already reported that they cannot return home for fear of being targeted.

Dickinson explains that one major USAID-funded program focused on land titling for farmers who no longer grow coca, to support their transition to legal crops. That stopped last week. “Thousands of hours of bureaucratic work to process these titles now runs being wasted or taking much longer to finalize. The farmer who took a risk by giving up coca for a promised land title is left with nothing—and potentially a target on their back from armed groups that oppose crop substitution efforts,” she says.

Security Impact

This crisis extends beyond development programs. The Colombian military and police have had a long partnership with the United States. The foreign aid freeze has undermined Colombia’s security forces in their struggle to manage swiftly escalating conflicts in part of the country. For example, most military and police helicopters are currently grounded — they have long relied on American support for refueling. Colombian officials are now scrambling to find alternate fuel sources and other logistical backstops that the US has long provided. “The Colombian military and police, historically among the most pro-U.S. security forces in Latin America, are now questioning U.S. reliability as a partner,” Dickinson says.

The 2016 peace accord was always a long-term project, requiring sustained international engagement. The abrupt withdrawal of USAID support now risks reversing hard-won gains, endangering lives, and damaging the credibility of U.S. commitments in Colombia and beyond. These actions carry profound consequences for Colombia’s stability, which may reverabate in the United States in the form of increased migration and drug flows.

It is hard to imagine the Trump administration considered any of these consequences before recklessly ending America’s longstanding commitment to peace and security in Colombia.