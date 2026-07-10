The UN Just Held Its First-Ever AI Governance Meeting

On July 6 and 7, the United Nations convened its first major meeting on AI governance. The Global Dialogue on AI Governance, held in Geneva, was different from other global gatherings on artificial intelligence because it included significant participation from constituencies that are often left out of discussions about AI, including representatives from the Global South, civil society, academia, and communities most likely to be affected by the rapid deployment of AI technologies.

Claire Melamed, the United Nations Foundation’s Vice President for AI and Digital Cooperation Strategy, explains why this meeting marks a milestone in the global AI governance debate, what makes the UN’s approach distinct, and how international cooperation can help ensure that AI is developed and deployed in ways that serve the public good.

We discuss what happened in Geneva, why inclusive AI governance matters, and what role the United Nations can play as governments, companies, and civil society grapple with one of the most consequential technologies of our time.

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