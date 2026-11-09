The massive victory by Democrats in the US midterm elections will have broad consequences for America’s relationship with the United Nations. And could not have come at a more critical time.

In this episode of To Save Us From Hell, our listener-supported podcast about the United Nations, Anjali and I break down the implications of the Democratic landslide for the UN — and what it means now that the GOP is firmly out of power in Congress. We discuss some of the key actions the next Congress may take regarding the UN, as well as some of the key players who will drive Congress’ decision-making on the UN.

We also discuss, at length, the latest twists and turns in the race for UN Secretary-General, including the results of yesterday’s straw poll, which put Rebeca Grynspan in the clear lead — though the outcome is still anything but assured!

This episode is available immediately below the fold to our paying subscribers, and I’d love for you to join our growing community of listeners! (We’ve got a cult following around the UN — join our cult!)

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