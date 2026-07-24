To the world, Zohran Mamdani is the mayor of New York. To the UN, he is the mayor of its host city. So when he posted a video calling for the arrest and extradition of Benjamin Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court should he visit the UN General Assembly in September, it naturally generated some buzz around the UN.

Of course, the New York mayor has no authority to do so—and a longstanding headquarters agreement between the United States and the UN compels the U.S. to admit foreign officials traveling to address the organization, no matter how odious. Meanwhile, Mamdani’s remarks came a week after Marco Rubio announced an all-out assault on the ICC, threatening to dismantle the court. All of this is taking place amid an unprecedented push by ICC member states to potentially remove the current prosecutor over allegations of sexual misconduct.

We kick off this episode of To Save Us From Hell by talking all about the ICC. We discuss the specific allegations against Netanyahu; the obligations of the United States—and New York—as host of the UN; the historical precedents involving leaders wanted by the ICC who have sought to come to the UN; why Marco Rubio will likely fail in his effort to dismantle the court; and what the future holds for embattled ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

In our other segments, we discuss a reported effort by the Trump administration to withdraw from the UN Refugee Agency and an unexpected potential candidate in the UN secretary-general race.

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