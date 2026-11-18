Update: The straw poll has been re-scheduled for Friday the 20th.

A Security Council straw poll tomorrow could be one of the most consequential moments yet in the race for UN Secretary-General.

This ballot will be color-coded, meaning the ballots cast by the five veto-wielding permanent members will be differentiated from those of the Council’s 10 other members. This will allow us to see whether support for (or opposition to) a candidate comes from a veto-wielding member. To win the race, a candidate ultimately needs at least nine of the Council’s 15 votes, with no veto from any of its five permanent members.

This is a straw poll, not a formal vote. Security Council members are simply indicating their preferences—which do not necessarily reflect their final positions—by marking whether they “encourage,” “discourage,” or have “no opinion” on each candidate. Still, this is a pivotal moment in the race for three reasons: it …