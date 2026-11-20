The Security Council just held a vote to test the viability of the candidates vying to become the next UN Secretary-General. Heading into this vote, there were eight candidates—but only three real contenders: Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, Lana Nusseibeh of the UAE, and Rafael Grossi of Argentina.

After this straw poll? Rebeca Grynspan remains the clear frontrunner. But the race is still wide open, with another candidate—Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett—turning in a strong showing.

This straw poll used color-coded ballots to distinguish between the preferences of the five veto-wielding permanent members (P5) and the other ten members of the Security Council. Each member indicated whether they “encourage,” “discourage,” or have “no opinion” on each candidate. To secure the Security Council’s recommendation, a candidate needs at least nine affirmative votes and no veto from any of the P5.

Here are the results, via Pass Blue

So what do these results mean? In this special edition of To Save Us From H…