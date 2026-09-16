Global Dispatches

Global Dispatches

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Terje Andersen's avatar
Terje Andersen
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Dear Mark,

My ChatGPT memo to the next UNSG is hopefully reaching you here and hope you can take use of it

Am also based on justice I now take use of Perry Mason tv - series from 1957 to 1966 in with Raymond Burr, in mostly all my text to tell the story that we need more justice to our self and the world and especially when electing the new UNSG

My self am going for Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett , as she’s for me neutral and clean from the native born and educated from the bottom to where she today can help us all heal , start trust again and with a UN who’s clean power nobody big or small can play with anymore.

And she would have all 8.34 billion people of the world backing her up to ensure the UN is successful.

I just want to ask if you agree, all delegates should be invited and addressed with as the Representative of Norway 🇳🇴 in the capacity as Prime Minister.

All delegates should newer be given status on this UN platforms as anybody els than a Representative of the country they speech for their own country and peoples demands or requests to be herd

The United Nations 🇺🇳 is a place we all are naked and should have nothing to hide and tell the truth as we the population is tired of a UN only for the few and not follow the UN 🇺🇳 charters for rules and regulations and use its power to stop 🛑 any conflicts or wars manmade and approved by the UN 🇺🇳 where millions of people has been killed .

If the UN 🇺🇳 is not responsible, who is than responsible???🇺🇳

The UN was given a charter for rules and regulations, and for any second it did not feel it could do the job, it should have made amendments to the charters so the UNSG was the power to stop 🛑 anything approved by all the 193 + 2 members of the UN 🇺🇳

The UN 🇺🇳 can’t be that we the retired and onboard staff has no power , so why do we than work, can be killed or handicapped or loose your contract because the UN 🇺🇳 don’t have the power or respect anymore, we the UN workforce should and can newer work a place where you are not working for full power of the UN charters of rules and regulations.

For me that is peace and prosperity for us all 8.34 billion population of the world 🌎 with a climate solutions we all also working for and solve.

Therefore nobody in the UN 🇺🇳 should accept that we can’t do the job assigned to the UN , yes with now the woman and mother who I like to take and get the job on 1 January 2027 , she will put the UN 🇺🇳 house 🏡 in order as ligature ( Justice for all - Perry Mason ) and therefore has the power to end all conflicts and wars now in 2027 , where she than by 2028 has proven the UN 🇺🇳 succeeded as now all working for same purpose to keep Mother Earth 🌍 Happy 🥰🌎🇺🇳🌞👩‍🌾🤱💐

Terje Andersen

Field Service Retired

https://chatgpt.com/s/t_6aa6438a84048191abd325b72c3c3176

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