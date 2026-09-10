Today’s episode of To Save Us From Hell is dedicated to all things UNGA81!

We are just two weeks away from the largest diplomatic gathering of the year, as hundreds of presidents and prime ministers descend on the United Nations for the opening of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In this special episode, Anjali and I preview the speeches we are most anticipating, discuss some notable attendees—and a few key snubs—and lay out why this particular UNGA matters at this particular moment in global politics.

We discuss:

The key speeches we will be following

The curious case of Canada’s Carney’s conspicuous absence

How the Iran War will shape the diplomatic debate

What chaos might Donald Trump bring

And much, much more!

The full episode is available immediately below the fold, exclusively to our paying subscribers. You can also use this link to access the episode directly in Substack or on your preferred podcast listening apps.

We think this UNGA preview will be helpful to anyone who wants to understand what’s going to happen at the UN this month.

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