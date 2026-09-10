What to Watch at UNGA 2026: Our Guide to the Biggest Week in Global Diplomacy

Today’s episode is dedicated to all things UNGA81! We are just two weeks away from the largest diplomatic gathering of the year, as hundreds of presidents and prime ministers descend on the United Nations for the opening of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In this special episode, Anjali and Mark preview the speeches they are most anticipating, discuss some notable attendees—and a few key snubs—and lay out why this particular UNGA matters at this particular moment in global politics.
The full episode is available exclusively to our paying subscribers. We’re running our annual September discount, using the links above.