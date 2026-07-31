Who’s Up, Who’s Down in the Race for UN Secretary-General?

The race to become the next United Nations Secretary-General reached a pivotal moment on Thursday, when the Security Council held its first straw poll of the seven declared candidates. The results sharply narrowed the field: only four candidates now appear viable, with one clear frontrunner and three others close behind.
In this special live episode of To Save Us From Hell, Anjali Dayal and I break down how the selection process works, examine the backgrounds of the four leading candidates, and analyze what the first poll reveals about who may ultimately become the next leader of the United Nations.
This episode is freely available. But if you appreciate this kind of nerdy content that you can’t fine anywhere else, please become a paying subscriber. It’s the only way we can sustain To Save Us From Hell — the podcast with a cult following around United Nations!