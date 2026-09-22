Trump at the UN — And the Biggest Moments From UNGA

President Trump delivered his annual address to the United Nations General Assembly, kicking off a week of speeches from presidents and prime ministers from over 100 countries. In this special edition of Global Dispatches, I am joined by Anjali Dayal, my To Save Us From Hell co-host and a professor of international relations at Fordham University, and Harshani Dharmadasa, Senior Director at the UN Foundation and a veteran of the UN system.

We kick off with an extended conversation about President Trump’s speech to the United Nations, including what it says about the future of U.S. foreign policy and American engagement with the United Nations. We then turn to a number of the key themes emerging from speeches, meetings, and events around New York this week.

We wrap up with a discussion of António Guterres’s legacy at the United Nations and a speech he delivered that we all agreed encapsulates his 10-year tenure as UN Secretary-General.

Our conversation is freely available right here on Substack and will be available soon as a podcast episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. This episode is produced in partnership with [Re]Group: A Playbook for Turbulent Times

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