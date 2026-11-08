Global Dispatches

Global Dispatches

Global Dispatches
To Save Us From Hell
What the Democratic Landslide Means for the UN
Preview
0:00
-20:43

What the Democratic Landslide Means for the UN

Plus! The latest from the Secretary General Race
Mark Leon Goldberg's avatar
Mark Leon Goldberg
Paid

The massive victory by Democrats in the US midterm elections will have broad consequences for America’s relationship with the United Nations. And could not have come at a more critical time. Anjali and Mark break down the implications of the Democratic landslide for the UN — and what it means now that the GOP is firmly out of power in Congress. We discuss some of the key actions the next Congress may take regarding the UN, as well as some of the key players who will drive Congress’ decision-making on the UN. We also discuss, at length, the latest twists and turns in the race for UN Secretary-General, including the results of yesterday’s straw poll, which put Rebeca Grynspan in the clear lead — though the outcome is still anything but assured!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Mark Leon Goldberg.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Mark L Goldberg, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture