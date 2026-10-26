What Happens if Trump Abandons Ukraine for Putin?

I think it’s fair to characterize the second Trump administration’s policy toward Ukraine as “mercurial.”

At times, Trump has signaled support for Kyiv. At others, it has appeared to tilt toward Moscow. There was little rhyme or reason to whose side Donald Trump was supporting on any given day, and these erratic policy swings have injected a high degree of unpredictability into the once-solid Western alliance supporting Ukraine’s defense.

In recent weeks, however, Trump appears to have swung decisively in favor of Russia.

Trump has waived sanctions on Russia, from which the United States is now purchasing diesel. Ukraine’s defense has been undermined by restrictions on Elon Musk’s Starshield, a critical communications platform upon which the Ukrainian military relies. Trump has invited Putin to the upcoming G20 meeting at his club in Florida, and has stymied intelligence sharing to warn about incoming missile attacks from Russia.

My guest today is journalist Luke Johnson, proprietor of the Public Sphere Substack. Based in Europe, Luke covers the war in Ukraine, European politics, and the impact of American foreign policy on Europe. We kick off our conversation with the news that an American prisoner held in Russia has been released by Putin in what is being billed as a “humanitarian” gesture, but which, in effect, further solidifies the growing alignment between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Our conversation is free for all. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you list.

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