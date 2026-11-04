The Foreign Policy Implications of the Mid-Term Elections

Now that Democrats have won large majorities in the House and Senate, what influence might they be able to exert over US foreign policy?

I’m joined today for this special day-after-the-election episode by Joel Rubin, a veteran of both Capitol Hill and the State Department and proprietor of The Briefing Book Substack, for a conversation about the tools Democrats might wield to shape US foreign policy.

We kick off by discussing the implications of this election for the ongoing war in Iran, then turn to some of the Democrats’ legislative priorities, including potentially restoring funding for foreign aid and global development. We also discuss some of the incoming chairs of key congressional committees and subcommittees. We close with a conversation about what this Democratic landslide means for the rest of the world and how it might reshape other countries’ relations with the United States.

This is a timely conversation that will provide useful context for understanding the far-reaching implications of these midterm elections. It is freely available now and will be published as an audio-only podcast episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen

Get 40% off forever