One of the big questions on my mind heading into this year’s Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia was how the Democratic landslide in the midterm elections would shape discussions among leading security officials from Canada, the United States, and Europe.

On the one hand, the forum once again lacks participation from senior American officials. Despite the presence of a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation, no State Department or Pentagon officials are attending—a deliberate choice by the Trump administration. On the other hand, the Democrats’ strong showing in the midterms could have sent a message to middle powers that Trump’s political dominance is not necessarily enduring. So, are they preparing for the United States to return to a common security architecture, or are they following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s lead and declaring the Trump era a “rupture” from which the world cannot return?

Joining me for this special live edition of Global Dispatches is Justin Ling, a columnist for the Toronto Star and proprietor of the Bug-Eyed and Shameless Substack. We discuss the state of U.S.-Canada relations, the prospects for middle-power diplomacy, and other highlights from this year’s Halifax International Security Forum.

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