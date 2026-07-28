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The UN Secretary-General Race Is About to Get Real
The Winnowing Begins as the Security Council gets its first crack at selecting the next Secretary General
19 hrs ago
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
18
2
What's Going on With the ICC? Plus: UNHCR in Trump's Crosshairs...And a rumored new Sec Gen Candidate?
Why Rubio will fail to "dismantle" the International Criminal Court
Jul 24
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
21
1
What's Going on With the ICC? Plus: UNHCR in Trump's Crosshairs...And a rumored new Sec Gen Candidate?
Marco Rubio will fail in its effort to "dismantle the court"
Jul 23
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
46:26
UN Secretary-General Candidate María Fernanda Espinosa: The Interview
The Ecuadorian diplomat makes her case to lead the United Nations—and explains how she would respond to a world in crisis.
Jul 23
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
6
1
28:09
How the Civil War in Myanmar Became the Deadliest Conflict in Asia
An interview with Kelly Currie, UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Myanmar
Jul 16
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
6
2
35:11
The Trump Administration Just Declared War on the International Criminal Court
Marco Rubio says the ICC threatens American sovereignty. Its 24-year record tells a very different story.
Jul 13
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
30
4
The UN Just Held Its First-Ever AI Governance Meeting
Here’s Why It Matters | Claire Melamed, the UN Foundation’s Vice President for AI and Digital Cooperation Strategy
Jul 10
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
30:23
Josh Rogin on Iran, NATO, and the Latest in Trump Foreign Policy
A wide-ranging conversation with the veteran foreign policy journalist on the Iran crisis, the NATO summit, Syria, Ukraine and more
Jul 9
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
and
Josh Rogin
6
1
40:06
A Viral Shouting Match at the UN has Turned Into an Israeli Campaign to Oust a Senior UN Official
"You will be quiet now!”
Jul 6
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
16
2
A Viral Shouting Match at the UN has Turned Into a Campaign to Oust a Senior UN Official
What Danny Danon’s Clash With Vanessa Frazier Is Really About
Jul 6
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
37:20
Sudan Is on the Brink of Another Mass Atrocity. Why Isn’t the World Paying Attention?
Another Sudanese city is under siege. Another atrocity may be imminent.
Jul 1
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
and
Mutasim Ali
8
2
29:14
June 2026
Thousands of Africans Are Being Lured to Fight In Russia's War
Watch now | The inside story of Russia's deceptive recruitment of African men
Jun 29
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
5
4
22:03
© 2026 Mark L Goldberg, LLC
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