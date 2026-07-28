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The UN Secretary-General Race Is About to Get Real
The Winnowing Begins as the Security Council gets its first crack at selecting the next Secretary General
  Mark Leon Goldberg
What's Going on With the ICC? Plus: UNHCR in Trump's Crosshairs...And a rumored new Sec Gen Candidate?
Why Rubio will fail to "dismantle" the International Criminal Court
  Mark Leon Goldberg
What's Going on With the ICC? Plus: UNHCR in Trump's Crosshairs...And a rumored new Sec Gen Candidate?
Marco Rubio will fail in its effort to "dismantle the court"
  Mark Leon Goldberg
46:26
UN Secretary-General Candidate María Fernanda Espinosa: The Interview
The Ecuadorian diplomat makes her case to lead the United Nations—and explains how she would respond to a world in crisis.
  Mark Leon Goldberg
28:09
How the Civil War in Myanmar Became the Deadliest Conflict in Asia
An interview with Kelly Currie, UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Myanmar
  Mark Leon Goldberg
35:11
The Trump Administration Just Declared War on the International Criminal Court
Marco Rubio says the ICC threatens American sovereignty. Its 24-year record tells a very different story.
  Mark Leon Goldberg
The UN Just Held Its First-Ever AI Governance Meeting
Here’s Why It Matters | Claire Melamed, the UN Foundation’s Vice President for AI and Digital Cooperation Strategy
  Mark Leon Goldberg
30:23
Josh Rogin on Iran, NATO, and the Latest in Trump Foreign Policy
A wide-ranging conversation with the veteran foreign policy journalist on the Iran crisis, the NATO summit, Syria, Ukraine and more
  Mark Leon Goldberg and Josh Rogin
40:06
A Viral Shouting Match at the UN has Turned Into an Israeli Campaign to Oust a Senior UN Official
"You will be quiet now!”
  Mark Leon Goldberg
A Viral Shouting Match at the UN has Turned Into a Campaign to Oust a Senior UN Official
What Danny Danon’s Clash With Vanessa Frazier Is Really About
  Mark Leon Goldberg
37:20
Sudan Is on the Brink of Another Mass Atrocity. Why Isn’t the World Paying Attention?
Another Sudanese city is under siege. Another atrocity may be imminent.
  Mark Leon Goldberg and Mutasim Ali
29:14

June 2026

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