The Security Council just held a vote to test the viability of the candidates vying to become the next UN Secretary-General. Heading into this vote, there were eight candidates—but only three real contenders: Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, Lana Nusseibeh of the UAE, and Rafael Grossi of Argentina.
After this straw poll? Rebeca Grynspan remains the clear frontrunner. But the race is still wide open, with another candidate—Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett—turning in a strong showing. So what do these results mean? In this special edition of To Save Us From Hell, our podcast about the United Nations, Anjali Dayal and I break down the results, what they suggest about the relative standing of each candidate and where this messy process may be headed next.
This conversation is free for all — and stay tuned for more updates on the Secretary General race soon!